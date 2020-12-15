All Year 8 students at King Alfred School in Highbridge have been asked to self-isolate following a confirmed case of Coronavirus at the school.

Pincipal Nathan Jenkins has written to parents, asking pupils to self-isolate for 10 days from the last time of contact with the person concerned, in line with Government guidance.

He says: “I have been notified today of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Year 8. In line with guidance from Public Health England, all students in Year 8 will need to self-isolate until 19th December.”

“The school remains open to all other students and providing that your child remains well, they can continue to attend school as normal. We will keep this under review and update as appropriate.”

Year 9 and 11 pupils at the school have also been self-isolating in recent weeks as we reported here earlier this month and they have returned to classes today.

Nathan adds: “Please be reassured that all close contacts of the case are in the process of receiving appropriate advice.”

“I would like to reassure you that we have put in place measures to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community.”

He adds: “If your child develops symptoms of COVID 19, you should organise for your child to be tested, by calling 119 or by using the NHS portal. Your household should isolate until you receive the test results giving the all clear.”

Whilst students are unable to attend school, they will be provided with a full curriculum of remote learning. Students should be self isolating at home and not meeting up with friends. The remote provision will have a mixture of daily tasks and subject tasks.