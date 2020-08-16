Two fire crews tackled a large shed fire in Highbridge’s Clyce that left the inside of the building heavily damaged.

The fire was reported by a member of the public at 4.48pm on Saturday (August 15th).

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater found a “well developed” blaze in the shed and they extinghuished it without a vehicle inside being damaged.

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews at the scene of the blaze

A spokesman for the fire service says: “Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received a call from a member of the public reporting a shed on fire with a vehicle inside.”

“Two fire appliances from Burnham-On-Sea and an appliance from Bridgwater were immediately mobilised by Fire Control.”

“On arrival, the Incident Commander found that there was a well developed fire within the corrugated steel shed which is approximately 20m x 10m.”

“Crews worked hard to contain the fire and prevented the fire reaching the vehicle that was inside. The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental.”

Pictured: The scenes after the blaze in Highbridge (Photos Burnham Fire Station)

 
