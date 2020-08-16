Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat crews were called to rescue a drifting jet ski after it suffered technical problems on Sunday (August 16th).

Coastguards paged the crewmembers at 6.11pm after the ‘disabled jet ski’ had been reported as drifting in the sea off Burnham-On-Sea beach.

“The RNLI D-Class lifeboat Burnham Reach was quickly launched and the RNLI crew made their way to the casualty craft approximately 300 yards out from the beach,” said a Burnham-On-Sea RNLI spokesman.

“An RNLI lifeguard was already on scene and had paddled on a board out to the incident from the beach.”

“He had already spoken to the owner to ensure he was OK. With all in order the jet ski was carefully towed back to the beach.”

“After being stood down by Coastguards, the lifeboat was recovered and returned to the lifeboat station for cleaning and sanitizing.”

D-Class helmsman Marc Smith said: “We were just sitting down to Sunday dinner when the pager went off. Fortunately, this was a quick easy rescue, but we were glad to be able to assist.”

If you see anyone in trouble on the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Pictured: The incident underway on Sunday. (Photos: Mike Lang and James Preston)