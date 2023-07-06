Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called to tackle a bathroom blaze in Highbridge on Wednesday evening (July 5th).

Crews were sent to a home in Foster Court just off Church Street at 7.53pm after the alarm was raised.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Two crews from Burnham-On-Sea alongside with a Fire Officer were mobilised to reports of an oil burner on fire in the bathroom of a property in Highbridge.”

“On arrival, crews confirmed that the bathroom was well alight. They extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a safety jet and a battery fan.”

The fire service added that the cause of the blaze was accidental.