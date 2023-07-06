A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has raised over £200 for a Cancer support charity by holding a sponsored hair cut after four years of growth!

Friends and family have sponsored Matt Dyson, 22, in having 13 inches of hair cut at No.1 Regent Street hair salon in Burnham on Thursday (July 6th) in aid of Cancer Research UK.

“I have been growing my hair out for about four years now and it’s got to the point where I have the longest hair in the family,” says Matt.

“I wanted to cut it and thought what better way than to donate it to charity and raise money for a great cause. I was expecting to raise about £50 so am really delighted that it’s over £215 so far.”

He has also donated the locks of hair to The Little Princess Trust to help children who have lost their hair through medical conditions.

“Knowing that I will help put a smile on their faces is really special,” adds Matt, who is a former King Alfred School student.

“Thanks go to everyone who has sponsored me with donations and to Robyn at No.1 Regent Street for giving her time free. Any further donations for the charity would be greatly appreciated.”

Pictured: Matt Dyson with Robyn Smith during Thursday’s fundraiser