West Huntspill will host hundreds of vintage vehicles at the annual Sedgemoor Vintage Show this weekend.

Steam Engines, Tractors, Classic Cars, Commercials and Motorbikes will be on display around the site and in the main arena on Saturday 8th & Sunday 9th July.

The site also will have displays of equipment from yesteryear including Stationary Engines, Horticultural Equipment and a Working Section showing skills and new innovations of a bygone era.

The show field also has a craft tent, trade stands, children’s rides and various refreshments.

Parking is free at the site which is opposite “The Wood Pile” off the main A38.

Chairman Peter Brakes told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We cannot wait to welcome everyone to the 2023 show. Several hundred exhibits will be on display from 10am-5pm on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th July. Entry is £10 per person, with free entry for under 16’s (with an accompanying adult).”

“As a non-profit organisation, we will once again be presenting cheques to charity at the end of the show.”

“This year we are supporting Dementia UK & The British Heart Foundation.”

You can find us by using the Postcode TA9 3RH or What3words ///spared.flask.broad

More information about the show can be found via sedgemoorvintageclubltd.co.uk.