Avon and Somerset Police have seized £3.25million worth of cannabis and arrested 20 people linked to growing the drug.

The constabulary has joined other forces in the South West and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit as part of Operation Scorpion to target and disrupt organised crime groups.

It is part of a national campaign run by all 43 forces across England and Wales, led by the National Police Chief’s Council. Across the region, £6.8million worth of cannabis was seized, along with weapons, while 67 people were arrested.

Avon and Somerset Chief Superintendent Ben Moseley says cannabis cultivation is frequently linked to serious and organised criminal networks, who engage in a broad range of criminal activity such as Class A drug importation, exploitation, human trafficking, and serious violence.

“Throughout this operation, we have had one clear focus, and that has been to target criminals who are destroying lives and fuelling crime and violence,” he says. “We do not tolerate these organised crime groups in our region, and by identifying, targeting and dismantling large cannabis farms, we are able to prevent more serious crime, and protect those vulnerable to being exploited by this.”

In the Avon and Somerset force area, officers have:

seized 6,368 cannabis plants worth £3.25million;

carried out 20 warrants on properties believed to be used for growing cannabis;

made 20 arrests, with six people charged for offences related to illegal drug activity, and nine under investigation;

seized a number of bladed weapons.

Mark Shelford, Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner, adds: “We collectively continue to make our communities safer by targeting the criminals bringing drugs and violence to our region as well as protecting the vulnerable they seek to exploit as workers or as users of the drugs they supply. This operation has seen a huge effort by all five regional forces working to ensure the South West is no place for drugs and this work will continue.”

During the operation cannabis farms were discovered in Bristol – including one with more than 3,500 plants – Wells, Weston, Bridgwater and Chipping Sodbury.

Chief Superintendent Moseley adds: “The results across the county have caused significant disruption to these networks by not only removing streams of illicit income, but also highlighting a pattern of exploitation and other dangerous criminal activity. Intelligence gathered throughout this operation will mean we are better placed than ever to target those involved.”