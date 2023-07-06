A Burnham-On-Sea pub is on track to re-open next week as a new live music venue under the ownership of a new publican.

The Old Pier Tavern in Burnham’s Pier Street has been taken over by Somerset-based professional singer and songwriter Tim Pitman, as reported here.

It opens on Friday July 14th at 6pm. Tim told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I have been overwhelmed by a huge amount of local support since announcing my plans for the property.”

“It will be a great pub during the daytime and a live music venue on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.”

He says a full internal refit is nearing completion ahead of next Friday’s grand re-opening which will launch with a Whitney Houston tribute show and will be followed by Status Quo on Saturday July 15th.

He adds: “Grass roots music has been in decline for the past 25 years. Many music venues and pubs with function rooms have shut, and obviously the pandemic didn’t help.”

“To my surprise I discovered in December last year that there was a shortage of live music venues that can seat over 100 people. I discovered this when I tried to find a venue suitable for a ticket concert.”

“I searched all over the region for a February show and they were booked up. It became clear to me that within the context of supply and demand, there was a potential to open a genuine live music venue.”

“The Old Pier Tavern is an historical pub in Burnham which has an extremely high profile as a live music venue. It shut in December 2022 after years of decline. The first thing I had to do was renovate the building, which I continue to do.”

“The support was so great from the Burnham-On-Sea community that even some local tradesmen have been willing to offer their services for free just so we could open the pub back up. I’ve been in music all my life, I’m now 53 and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

“When I made the announcement that I was taking over the Old Pier Tavern, the response from the public was unbelievable. The support I’ve had was amazing! We open on Friday 14th July.”

“It gives hope that despite the decline and difficulties within the music industry, there is light at the end of the tunnel. I am looking forward to welcoming customers.”