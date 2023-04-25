A Burnham-On-Sea pub is set to be transformed into a thriving live music venue by its new publican, it has been announced this week.

The Old Pier Tavern in Burnham’s Pier Street is being taken over by Somerset-based professional singer and songwriter Tim Pitman.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Tim says: “I have exciting plans for the property which will be a great pub during the daytime and a live music venue on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.”

“We plan to really step up the live music with a mixture of performances by local artists, west country bands and top quality touring bands.”

“A full internal refit is underway which will take around three weeks. This will deliver a new look and see a top-of-the-line sound system being installed.”

“There’s such a shortage of good quality live music venues in the area for ticket shows and when I pointed this out to the owner of The Old Pier Tavern he proposed an offer that I could not refuse. I have taken on a five-year lease.”

“I am getting hugely positive feedback on the plans to restore the pub as a live music venue.”

“I am looking forward to getting the pub back open for the end of May. We have a professional team coming in to help run it.”