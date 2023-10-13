A Burnham-On-Sea fireman has this week been thanked for his service after stepping down following more than 27 years of front-line work in the town.

Firefighter Matthew Fisher has been presented with a special plaque by Burnham station officer Ian Hazleton, pictured here.

Ian said: “We have said goodbye to long-serving firefighter Matt Fisher, who has served 27 years and 5 months at Burnham Fire Station.”

“His experience and knowledge has had a positive impact on us all. It’s been a pleasure working with him, and he will be greatly missed.”

“Matt still continues with his full-time role as a Wholetime Firefighter at Bristol Airport.”

“But from all of us in Burnham, thank you for your hard work and dedication in serving the local community within that time, and we wish you all the best for your retirement.”