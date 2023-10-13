The Singing Children of Africa have been touring the UK for a month with one of their last stops being in Brent Knoll.

They visited Brent Knoll Guides this week, who have been sponsoring the education of a girl through ‘Educate the Kids’ since she started school and they discovered she was touring with the choir this year.

One of the Brent Knoll Guides said: “It was the first time we have met her and she was very excited to be finally meeting her sponsors.”

Over the years the guides have written letters to her and she has responded but actually meeting her was a dream come true.

The Guides organised a night of Girlguiding fun and games for all the girls in the choir at Brent Knoll Parish Hall this week.

Jane Sinnott, volunteer leader a Brent Knoll Guides, said: “It was a great night, the guides were amazing hosts and the Kenyan girls absolutely stole their hearts.”

“It was a humbling experience for the guides to learn of the tough life the girls have, but how happy they are and how grateful they are to be given the chance of an education by sponsors in the UK.”

The choir will be at Cribbs Shopping Mall on Saturday 14th October, performing at intervals between 10am and 4pm. They then fly home next week back to their families in Kenya. Read more about Educate the Kids Charity.