Burnham-On-Sea musician Taylor Topham has released a new album this week.

He says it’s his first full-length album and is called ‘It Starts And Ends Here’.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I wanted to put something together that reflects the music I’ve released over the past two years with the addition of a new song ‘Fernworthy’ which is written about Fernworthy Reservoir in Devon, a place very special to me.”

“I am currently travelling around Asia spreading music as much as possible and finding new influences to write about.”

He adds: “I am really pushing Spotify at the moment with 17,000 monthly listeners so if those who see this and listen on Spotify can save, stream and add this album to their playlists it will really help to make a difference.”

It’s also available on all other streaming platforms including YouTube through this link: https://linktr.ee/taylortofficial

He adds: “I am also going to put together a string of shows locally for when I return in the spring and am looking forward to sharing love and togetherness whilst creating community amongst aligned hearts and like minded souls.”