A former care home in Burnham-On-Sea is set to go under the hammer at a property auction next month.

The 22-bedroom Kingsleigh Residential Care Home in Berrow Road closed down in March 2023, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), which regulates health and social care, had rated the facilities as “inadequate”.

Now, the vacant property is set to be auctioned off by property agents David Plaister on November 16th in Weston.

The property has an auction guide price of £800,000 plus.

The agents say it represents “a superb opportunity to develop further, subject to relevant planning permissions and building regulation approval.”

It became the third Burnham-On-Sea care home to close over the past year following inspections by the CQC.

Burnham’s Priory Court care home closed in autumn 2022 and Burnham’s Hillview Care Home closed in August 2022.