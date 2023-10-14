The first ever Somerset and Exmoor Coast Festival has been hailed a success after offering a new way of celebrating the unique and stunning coastal areas across Somerset and Exmoor.

This new festival – took place from 23rd September to 1st October – coincided with the Burnham-On-Sea Eco Festival and wove together walking the coast with the beauty of nature, music, arts, local flavours and a little bit of history thrown in for good measure.

The Somerset and Exmoor Coast Festival was organised by the King Charles III England Coast Path Trail Partnership, which is chaired by Somerset Council, the festival showcased more than 80 events over the nine days, focussing on the diverse coastal towns and villages between Brean and Porlock, and providing a platform for locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in Somerset’s stunning coastline.

Over 50 walkers joined the festival and experienced some of the region’s most breathtaking spots.”

From the serene beauty of coastal walks to the lively beats of musical performances and the artistic expressions of local creatives, the Somerset and Exmoor Coast Festival truly lived up to expectations.”

Councillor Ros Wyke, Lead Member for Economic Development, Planning & Assets, said: “It’s been wonderful to see our beautiful coastline highlighted in this way, with local businesses and communities showcasing everything from art and nature to performance and poetry.”

“We look forward to seeing the festival grow next year, helping to drive economic growth and development for years to come.”

Isobel Pring, Trail Officer of the King Charles III England Coast Path, Somerset Trail Partnership, and the organiser of the festival, said, “I am thrilled with how this year’s festival has gone, it was a joy to see and hear people talking about our gorgeous coast and we’re already gearing up for next year’s festival which will take place at the end of September 2024 – final dates coming soon.”

“I would also like to extend my thanks to everyone who participated, performed, and contributed to making the festival such a success in its inaugural year.”

“As the curtains fall on our 2023 events, excitement is already building for next year’s festival which promises to be even bigger and better!”

The festival ran concurrently with Somerset Art Weeks and the famous Brean County and Western Festival, adding an extra layer of excitement to the celebrations in its first year.