Burnham-On-Sea’s BAY Centre has received a donation of three PC monitors from a local company.

Positive Wealth Creation in Burnham’s Victoria Street has handed the IT equipment to the Burnham Area Youth Centre in Cassis Close as part of its waste management scheme to re-purpose useable office items.

“We are pleased to help the Burnham Area Youth Centre with the donation of three PC monitors for use in their café,” says the company’s Alex Turco. “We are delighted that useable computer equipment can be re-used rather than wasted.”

Over the years, the BAY Centre has received multiple items of computer hardware from the company and these monitors are the latest donation.

A spokesman for the BAY Centre thanked the company, saying the new monitors will help to modernise its cafe facilities. The centre’s Chairman, Mike Lang, added: “We have received kind support from PWC for a number of years, which has helped us to keep our computer network relatively up to date.”