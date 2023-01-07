A Highbridge business is celebrating after a national magazine awarded it a top accolade.

Highbridge Caravans has been awarded a Gold Award from Practical Caravan Magazine following a survey comparing customer satisfaction among caravan suppliers across the UK.

The Highbridge company received a satisfaction score of 82.7%, ranking it as the third top firm in the whole UK.

A Highbridge Caravans spokesman says: “We are delighted to have received the award, which was ranked on satisfaction scores given by respondents to a poll run by the magazine in the Pre-Owned Caravans category.”

“We would like to thank everyone who responded to the poll and wish everyone a great New Year.”

 
