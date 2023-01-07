EDF says the first Hinkley Point C workers have moved in at Brean’s Pontins holiday park as part of the energy firm’s redevelopment of the site.

EDF has taken over the site for three years in order to house 900 Hinkley Point workers and undertake a multi-million pound refit of the park to ensure the accommodation is of a high standard for workers. After the three years, the park will revert back to tourism use.

The plans were first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com and since then formal proposals have been agreed with Sedgemoor District Council.

Andrew Cockcroft, senior manager for stakeholder relations at Hinkley Point C, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week that the project at Brean Pontins is proceeding to plan.

“We will be using the site for the next three years. We are also providing a multi-million pound refurbishment and mitigation package,” he says.

“The first Hinkley Point C guests began moving in before Christmas and we expect the numbers to rise throughout the year ahead.”

EDF said last year that Hinkley Point C will open a year later than planned and cost up to £3 billion more.

Hinkley Point C will start electricity power generation at Unit 1 in June 2027 and the total cost is estimated to be £25-26 billion.

Several Brean residents and businesses have expressed concern about EDF’s changes at Brean Pontins, which they argue will have a negative impact on the village’s economy.