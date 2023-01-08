Highbridge’s Apex Park Wildlife Watch Club is set to meet today (Sunday, January 8th) for its first gathering of 2023.

The club is aimed at children aged 6-12 years and meets once a month on the second Sunday of each month, with the next one this Sunday from 2-4pm.

The group is aimed at helping children to make friends with other nature-loving young people and have fun taking part in practical nature activities.

Margaret Micklewright, Wildlife Watch Leader, says: “We will be looking at trees in winter this Sunday, exploring what wildlife uses them and how trees communicate with each other using a few fun exercises followed by a spot of stick weaving.”

”We will meet in the office by the car park and then move to the woods to the right of the first lake, returning to the office for the activity.”

A charge to cover drinks and materials is £2 per child (£1 for additional siblings).

To take part in the Somerset Wildlife Trust Wildlife Watch Club, families need to register their interest by emailing apexwildlifewatch@gmail.com before the event.

An adult, who can stay for the whole session, must accompany each child and their siblings. Wear warm, waterproof clothing and wellies or strong footwear.