A unique six-week support programme that aims to help local people explore anxiety, anger, sadness and fear is launching in Highbridge this month.

The weekly sessions, which are aimed at those aged over 19 who are not in employment, will be held on Wednesdays from January 25th to March 1st at the Community Hall in Trowbridge Close, Highbridge (TA9 3AZ).

The sessions are being overseen by Somerset Skills & Learning and Eclipse Coaching.

A spokesman says: “This is a free course for over 19’s who live in Somerset. It’s open to anyone who is experiencing anxiety or who might, live, work or love someone who experiences anxiety.”

“You will acquire new skills and strategies to handle knockbacks and assert yourself.

The 12-step anxiety programme will give you the opportunity to acquire new skills and strategies: Know your own anxiety; Develop listening skills; Build resilience and cope with setbacks; Assert yourself; Recognise your personal successes: Understand the difference between your ‘stuff’ and other people’s ‘stuff’; Gain insight into what is truly making you angry; Learn how to let stuff go; Know your boundaries and more.”

“This is a programme designed using psycho-social education to help you understand your anxiety. Each step allows us to discover how anxiety can work for us, rather than against us.”

“When anxiety is working at its best, it protects us and others, solves problems, and anticipates challenges. When anxiety is working against us, it becomes a worry-habit, controlling us and spirals thoughts. Sensations in our body can be unpredictable and make everyday living a challenge.”

All attendees will access regular one to one information, advice and guidance sessions. The sessions are for the attendees to also share any challenges they are experiencing, and to allow for reasonable adjustments for inclusion and equality purposes.

Delivered by licensed practitioners, the organisers add that they always have additional team members and volunteers in the room. “There is no need to share your story, just a commitment to attend the full course and a desire to learn about you.”

Contact Neve to register your interest at admin@eclipse-coaching.com or by calling 07516 64449. Sessions run from 10:30am to 12:30pm on Wednesdays.