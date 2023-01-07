Somerset County Council is encouraging residents to consider having a ‘Dry January’ this month to promote healthy habits and lifestyles.

‘Dry January’, now in its tenth year, sees thousands of people across the country giving up alcohol for a month.

People can download an app to track their units, money and calories saved, plus more, or they can sign up at www.dryjanuary.org.uk for regular support emails with tips and tricks from experts and others taking part.

Not drinking alcohol for 31 days gives a ‘total reset for the body and mind’, with an abundance of health benefits including improved sleep, more energy and reduced anxiety.

People taking part are likely to notice their skin get brighter, and their trousers looser, with the average bottle of wine containing around 650 empty calories. Additionally, taking part can save money.

Cllr Adam Dance, Somerset’s Executive Lead Member for Public Health, Equalities and Diversity has signed up to Dry January, and says: “The new year and added motivation can be a great time for people to reduce or give up alcohol, with the added incentive of knowing that many others are also doing it as part of Dry January.”

“If you haven’t yet started, it’s not too late – just pick a day in January and then stop drinking alcohol for 31 days.”

For some people, it may be as easy as putting your alcoholic drinks away in the cupboard and waiting until February rolls along, but for most, we find it hard not to have a little drink.

The Somerset Drug and Alcohol Service (SDAS) delivered by the charity Turning Point, also provides free and confidential support for people wanting to make changes to their relationship with alcohol. For support, speak to your GP or call SDAS 0300 303 8788 or visit www.turning-point.co.uk/sdas.