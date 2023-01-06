New height restriction barriers have this week been installed at a Burnham-On-Sea park to prevent unauthorised traveller encampments.

Sedgemoor District Council has introduced the new measures at three entrances to Burnham Road Playing Fields next to Cassis Close, as pictured here.

The security upgrades come after a series of visits by travellers to the playing fields last year. Vehicles and caravans were parked up over several days last summer, pictured below.

A Sedgemoor District Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To make sure that everyone continues to enjoy the open space at Burnham Road Playing Fields next to the Bay Centre in Cassis Close, and to discourage unauthorised entry into these spaces, Sedgemoor District Council has taken action to tighten security measures.”

Other new measures introduced over the past year also include additional gates, fencing and bollards “designed to reduce the opportunity to enter the land unless for approved maintenance purposes.”