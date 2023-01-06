A new mobile phone repairs shop has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The new business — Cell Exchange and Repair — is based in Burnham Shopping Centre in the High Street.

Owner Usman Ahmed, pictured, says: “We specialise in phone repairs, all types, and offer a phone repair service while you wait.”

“We try and retrieve data if your phone has stopped working and also will repair screens and charging ports and can help install new software – all at competitive prices.”

He adds: “We also sell phone cases, tablet cases, accessories, earbuds, speakers, headphones, chargers and screen protectors. We also offer laptop and tablet repairs.”

“We hope to expand to carry gaming consoles and games in the future as the business grows.”

See more at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087056912338