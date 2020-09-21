Burnham-On-Sea food and drink festival is set to return to the town centre on Saturday 24th October – social distanced and Covid-secure, but still full of great local food and drink, say the organisers.

Now in its 8th year, eat:Burnham is a free, all-day festival that showcases some fantastic local food and drink producers and carefully planned entertainment.

The event on Saturday 24th October will have over 80 food and drinks producers set up along the High Street, College Street and Victoria Street.

All will be well spread out to give lots of space to move around.

The stalls will have a wide variety of goods including farmers’ markets favourites such as ales, bread and cheese alongside top quality street food with world flavours made with local ingredients.

The festival will have a sound track of some laid-back music and strolling street entertainment, all guided by Government Covid-19 guidelines and best practice.

Co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are looking forward to returning to Burnham and creating a great free day out for the whole family.”

“We have attracted some excellent food and drink producers and we hope that visitors will be interested in the stories behind the produce.”

“This year has been challenging for everyone and we are aiming to create a safe welcome to this autumn’s event. We will be providing additional hand sanitizer opportunities, a new layout with more room between stalls, stringent guidance for our producers and taking on board the latest government recommendations.”

“This will be our eight festival post lockdown, although food markets have been permitted to trade throughout lockdown. We are really proud of how our producers have adapted to the new requirements.”

“The event is fully accessible and there are plenty of gluten free, vegan, vegetarian and dairy free options as well as smaller portions.”

“The festival is also single-use plastic free and all food to go packaging is fully compostable – so don’t forget your shopping bags.”

The festival will open at 10am and run until 4pm. Find out more at the festival Facebook page or website www.eatfestivals.org. If you are interested in trading at the 2021 event, applications open on 1st November 2020.