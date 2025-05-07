12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 14, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sarah Griffiths to run two half marathons this month for...
News

Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sarah Griffiths to run two half marathons this month for charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sarah Griffiths is set to run two half marathons this month to raise money for a special cause.

She is running in the Bristol Half Marathon on May 11th and then the Taunton Half Marathon on May 25th.

“In both of these events, I have chosen to run for the Kids Cancer Charity which I work closely with and am passionate about,” Sarah told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“After setting up Four Seasons caravan rental service five years ago, I was approached by Natalie at the Kids Cancer Charity to carry out their changeover cleans for their holiday lodge located at Haven in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The lodge, known as Noah’s Retreat, offers compassionate care breaks for children and their families affected by cancer during their challenging times.”

She adds: “My running journey began in March 2024 which I absolutely love, taking part in my local weekly park runs together with mid-week runs.”

“In December 2024, I joined the Burnham Harriers Running Club and now run weekly as part of the club.”

“The support I have received from both the Harriers and Thursday Run Club has been amazing and it has given me the confidence to run these half marathons.”

“I am following a 12 week Training Plan, which has allowed me to prepare myself for my biggest challenge yet.”

To support Sarah, click here to see her fundraising page 

 

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea artist opens new exhibition of her work at town’s Princess Theatre
Next article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Gig Club competes in World Pilot Gig Championship in Isles of Scilly

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

All Walls

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.9 ° C
13.9 °
12.3 °
94 %
2kmh
89 %
Wed
19 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com