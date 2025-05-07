Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sarah Griffiths to run two half marathons this month for charity

Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sarah Griffiths is set to run two half marathons this month to raise money for a special cause.

She is running in the Bristol Half Marathon on May 11th and then the Taunton Half Marathon on May 25th.

“In both of these events, I have chosen to run for the Kids Cancer Charity which I work closely with and am passionate about,” Sarah told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“After setting up Four Seasons caravan rental service five years ago, I was approached by Natalie at the Kids Cancer Charity to carry out their changeover cleans for their holiday lodge located at Haven in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The lodge, known as Noah’s Retreat, offers compassionate care breaks for children and their families affected by cancer during their challenging times.”

She adds: “My running journey began in March 2024 which I absolutely love, taking part in my local weekly park runs together with mid-week runs.”

“In December 2024, I joined the Burnham Harriers Running Club and now run weekly as part of the club.”

“The support I have received from both the Harriers and Thursday Run Club has been amazing and it has given me the confidence to run these half marathons.”

“I am following a 12 week Training Plan, which has allowed me to prepare myself for my biggest challenge yet.”

To support Sarah, click here to see her fundraising page