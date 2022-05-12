Two Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers are set to stride out on a 14-mile beach walk this weekend to help a local charity.

Mandy Bettany and Debbie Keates will be walking from Burnham Pavilion to Brean Down and back on Saturday (May 14th).

They will be raising money for Burnham charity BARB Search & Rescue, which operates the town’s rescue hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats.

A BARB spokesman says: “Many thanks in advance to Mandy Bettany and Debbie Keates who are very kindly doing a sponsored walk this weekend for us! They will be walking from Burnham to Brean Down and donations are very welcome via the link below. Good luck!”

