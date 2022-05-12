A fireball was seen streaking across the night sky in Somerset last night, including the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The streak of light lasted only a couple of seconds at 12.40am (11.40pm UTC), but was indirectly captured on the Burnham-On-Sea webcam illuminating the Pavilion.

The footage, shown below, shows the bright light of the fireball briefly lighting up the sky across the Bristol Channel.

There have been hundreds of sightings on social media from residents across the south west, who also report hearing a sonic boom seconds later.

The UK Meteor Network, which posted several photos of the sighting online, including the one at the top of this page, said: “Significant fireball last night. We received over 200 public reports already.”

Did you take photos of the fireball locally? Get in contact