A Burnham-On-Sea golfer achieved an impressive shot by scoring an impressive hole in one this week at the 7th hole with a 7 iron!

Tony Oliver celebrated at Brean Golf Club after achieving his first hole in one after 40 years of play.

Brean’s PGA Professional and Director of Golf Andrew March, Andy March, said he had never seen this before on a card submitted to get a handicap index.

“I’ve personally never seen done before in over 25 years as a Club Pro!” added Andy.

“Tony has recently joined the club after moving to the area from London in October. He was playing alongside the club chairman Trevor Pitt when it happened and was completing his final card to get his handicap index.”

“It was his first ever hole in one after playing on and off for the past 40 years. He said it was an amazing feeling to see it disappear into the hole and one of complete shock!”