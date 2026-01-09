4.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 09, 2026
News

Burnham-On-Sea groups invited to apply for free apple trees from Thatchers Cider

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Evesham tree Planting 14th April 2022 Copyright Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd

Community groups across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being encouraged to apply for free apple trees as part of Thatchers Cider’s annual Community Orchard Project.

The family-run cidermaker is giving away 500 trees nationwide this year, with 50 organisations set to receive ten trees each along with all the equipment needed to plant and care for a small orchard.

Now in its sixth year, the initiative aims to help communities create their own green spaces, boost biodiversity and bring people together through the shared experience of growing fruit. More than 2,000 trees have already been donated to groups ranging from schools and scout camps to wildlife organisations and sports clubs.

Katy Harvesting and Chris, Orchard manager 5th sept 2018

Previous recipients in the Bristol and Somerset area include Glenny Wood Scout Camp, Ravenswood Special School in Nailsea, Children’s Hospice Southwest, Frampton Cotterell Nature Reserve, Portishead Football Club and Yatton & Congresbury Wildlife Action Group.

Thatchers says it is keen to hear from groups making a positive difference locally—whether by growing food for those in need, supporting people with limited access to nature, improving wellbeing through outdoor activities, or simply wanting to add more trees to their community.

Martin Thatcher, fourth-generation cider maker, said: “From a single apple tree to a community orchard, it can make such a difference to people’s well-being. We believe orchards are special places that bring communities together, help people connect with nature and create new habitats for wildlife.”

Martin Thatcher visits Weston Hospicecare, meeting community fundraisers Abi and Kirsty, to see apple trees planted for the Thatchers Community Orchard Project. Copyright Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd

He added: “At Myrtle Farm, we’re surrounded by 550 acres of orchards, and we want to share that experience with communities everywhere. If you think your group could benefit, we’d love to hear from you.”

Successful applicants will receive ten apple trees selected for their flavour and ease of growing, including varieties such as Bramley, Scrumptious, Dabinett and Katy. Each group will also receive planting equipment and a commemorative plaque.

Thatchers, which has been crafting cider in Somerset for 121 years, recently planted 14,500 new trees in a 50‑acre orchard to help meet growing demand for its popular ciders, including Thatchers Gold, Thatchers Juicy Apple, Thatchers Blood Orange and Thatchers Katy.

Applications are open now and close at 8am on 2nd February 2026. Groups can apply via the Thatchers Cider website by explaining how an orchard would benefit their community.

 

