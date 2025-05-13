Burnham-On-Sea hanging flower baskets sponsorship programme launched by Town Council

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has launched a new floral hanging basket sponsorship programme, providing local businesses, organisations and residents with an opportunity to contribute to the appearance of the town centre.

Sponsors will have the opportunity to have a named plaque on the post by the hanging basket and their sponsorship acknowledged on the Town Council’s website.

“Sponsorship contributions will help cover the cost of flowers, maintenance and some of the watering throughout the season,” says a spokesperson.

“If you are interested in sponsoring one of Burnham’s town centre hanging baskets, please complete the order form that is available on the Council’s website: Forms For Completion – Burnham-on-Sea & Highbridge Town Council or from the Town Council Offices at The Old Courthouse in Jaycroft Road, Burnham-On-Sea.”