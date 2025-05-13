POSTPONED: Planned three-day A38 closure through Highbridge is halted by business concerns

Plans to close the A38 through Highbridge for up to three days later this month for essential roadworks have been postponed by Somerset Council.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Somerset Council had announced that Bristol Water would be closing Church Street 24 hours a day from Tuesday 20th May for three days until Thursday 22nd May for water connections work.

After reading the report, nearby business Sopha in Church Street lodged a formal challenge to the council based on the lack of prior notice, and a number of concerns and technicalities. MP Ashley Fox also write to the council with his concerns.

Somerset Council’s principal street works co-ordinator responded: “I can confirm that the works referenced will not be taking place next week. This is due to failings on the part of Bristol Water to comply with the requirements of a road closure.”

“Namely, ensuring that affected stakeholders such as adjacent properties and businesses are informed of the works. We have been advised that advanced signage was placed out on site. Unfortunately the sign itself was not compliant and did not provide the necessary information.”

He adds: “Please be aware that although currently cancelled, these works will still need to take place in the near future. There is a customer awaiting a connection and we have been advised there is also a sizeable leak on a private property that will need to be resolved.”

“The works will still need to take place under a road closure. The water main is in the middle of the road and to make the connection Bristol Water will need to excavate at that location. Once in place, there will not be enough remaining width to allow traffic to pass safely.”

Somerset Council undertake the statutory notifications such as informing the buses and blue light services. “It is responsibility of the works promoter (in this case Bristol Water) to ensure that affected properties and business are informed. Unfortunately in this instance Bristol Water did not undertake these requirements which led to these works being cancelled.”

He added that the street works team at the Council “discussed these works with Bristol Water and the dates of 20-22 May were selected as the most appropriate. Half term reduces the impact on school transport and commuter traffic. Working Tuesday to Thursday avoids the peak tourist days also.”

“As previously advised, these works do need to take place. We appreciate that there are existing works on the network that are impacting traffic flows to the area. We have postponed several sets of works by various utilities and our own structural maintenance works until the network is clearer. However we are not able to apply these as a blanket restriction to all works. Works of an urgent nature such as safety defects and new connections do still need to take place.”

“Moving forward these works will be discussed in depth with Bristol Water prior to them being replanned. We will relook at whether works can take place wholly outside of peak times but this will depend on the extents and depth of the excavations involved. A communications strategy will also be discussed to ensure that all properties affected are informed and can raise any concerns they may have.”

Burnham and Highbridge MP Ashley Fox adds: “After being contacted by concerned residents and businesses, I raised urgent objections to the planned full closure of the A38 through Highbridge. The lack of notice, the timing during the half-term holiday, and the potential impact on the A38’s role as a key diversion route for the M5 raised serious concerns.“

“I wrote to Somerset Council and made clear that these works should not proceed without engaging with residents and businesses and that, if they are necessary, they should take place overnight or at weekends to minimise disruption.“

“Somerset Council has confirmed that the planned works will not go ahead as scheduled. I’ve been assured that further discussions are now taking place to consider how the works can be delivered with improved communication and minimal disruption to residents, businesses, and the wider road network.”

“I’ll continue to follow this closely and push for a more joined-up approach to roadworks that respects local communities and businesses.”