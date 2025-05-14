PHOTOS: Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church holds sale of pre-loved clothes, raising church funds

St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea recently opened its doors for a special community event where pre-loved clothes went on sale in its church hall for to raise church funds.

The initiative aimed to give a second life to donated, high-quality clothing and accessories while fostering sustainability and support within the local community.

“With an impressive array of items – including clothing, jewellery, handbags, puzzles, and games – shoppers were treated to a variety of treasures,” says a spokesperson.

“The event drew a good number of visitors, showcasing our community’s enthusiasm for both sustainable fashion and charitable giving. There was a lovely, friendly atmosphere at the sale, with plenty of conversations as people browsed for hidden gems.”

“Volunteers from the church played a key role in organising the event, ensuring everything ran smoothly and that visitors felt right at home. Not only did the event offer a chance to find great second-hand items, but it also strengthened the sense of togetherness in our community.”

The proceeds will help fund future initiatives that benefit the Burnham’s community and support the church’s ongoing community projects.

Given the great turnout and response, the church hopes to host more events like this in the future.