Residents can borrow life-saving blood pressure testing kits from Burnham library

People in Somerset are being reminded they can borrow more than just books from their local library with free blood pressure monitors available alongside the latest bestsellers.

Somerset Council and NHS Somerset are marking World Hypertension Day on Saturday, 17th May, and are encouraging local people to borrow a blood pressure testing kit to check whether they are in danger from hypertension – which is often known as the ‘silent killer’. The testing kits are available all year round from each of the county’s libraries.

The theme of this year’s awareness campaign, run by the World Hypertension League, is: Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer! As part of World Hypertension Day, free promotional packs with information about high blood pressure and how to control it, as well as promotional goodies, will be available across a number of Somerset libraries.

High blood pressure (hypertension) affects millions of people in the UK and is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. It is estimated that around 1 in 3 people in Somerset have high blood pressure and because there are usually no symptoms, many people remain unaware they have it until serious complications arise.

Checking your blood pressure at home is easy and people across the county can borrow simple blood pressure monitors for free at any time from all local libraries.

The initiative is part of a wider campaign run by Somerset Council’s Public Health team and NHS Somerset called ‘Take the Pressure Off’, which aims to test thousands of residents to increase awareness and promote early detection of high blood pressure. Last year, the campaign saw more than 3,000 people tested at events and in workplaces.

Councillor Graham Oakes, Lead Member for Public Health, Climate Change and Environment, at Somerset Council, said: “The library loan scheme is part of Somerset Council’s ongoing commitment to preventing long-term health conditions and promoting healthy lifestyles. Monitors are available for free for two-weeks and guidance is provided on how to use them correctly.”

“High blood pressure can often be managed or even prevented through changes in diet, exercise, reducing salt and alcohol intake, and stopping smoking.”

“Take action this World Hypertension Day: visit your local library, pick up a monitor, and make sure you know your numbers!”

Dr Tom MacConnell, consultant cardiologist and deputy chief medical officer at NHS Somerset added: “I know from my ward rounds how serious the consequences of high blood pressure can be. A simple check, which takes around a minute, is likely to protect your current wellbeing.”

“Local people always tell us that the NHS needs to do more to keep them well and our Take the Pressure Off campaign is just one way we are working to prevent illness and encourage healthy living.”

For more information on the blood pressure monitor hire scheme and the Take the Pressure Off campaign, visit Blood pressure – Our Somerset