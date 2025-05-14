7.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu May 15, 2025
News

Local musician and singer Tim Dean to hold Songs of Somerset concert in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Local musician and singer Tim Dean will be holding a special Songs of Somerset concert in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 7th June.

The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street will be hosting the event, starting at 7.30pm.

The stories have been set to original music written and performed by Tim, pictured.

“No other county boasts such a wealth of folklore and legend than Somerset, and many of these historic tales will be featured in this show,” says Tim.

Also, well known local singer-songwriter Harry Johnson of popular band Vermin will be making a special guest star appearance.

“A splendid evening of entertainment is guaranteed for all. However, the final part of the show contains wordplay which may be offensive to those with no sense of humour!” he adds.

Tickets, priced at £8, are available from the Ritz Social Club on 01278 785365.

