East Brent School headteacher ‘immensely proud’ after new glowing Ofsted inspection report

The school near Burnham-On-Sea, which is part of the Wessex Learning Trust, was inspected in March and the positive report just released. Ofsted inspectors found that the school’s 70 pupils “receive a high level of care”.

Headteacher Katie Whiting told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Being the Headteacher at East Brent CofE Academy is a privilege. I feel immensely proud to lead such a dedicated and committed school team who go above and beyond to offer exceptional education to all of our young learners.”

“I am thrilled Ofsted recognised and acknowledged the amazing care and nurture that is part of our everyday life at East Brent. Together with the support of our local partners and Wessex Learning Trust we deliver an education that empowers young learners to be respectful and polite citizens, whilst also set high expectations of personal outcomes and academic achievement.”

“Children at our school are considered the ‘pearls’ in our community and as such we are incredibly proud of the quality of our teaching delivered and the happy and inspiring environment we create.”