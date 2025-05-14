East Brent School headteacher ‘immensely proud’ after new glowing Ofsted inspection report

East Brent Church of England Academy has been given a ‘Good’ status following a new inspection by Ofsted.
The school near Burnham-On-Sea, which is part of the Wessex Learning Trust, was inspected in March and the positive report just released. Ofsted inspectors found that the school’s 70 pupils “receive a high level of care”.
Headteacher Katie Whiting told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Being the Headteacher at East Brent CofE Academy is a privilege. I feel immensely proud to lead such a dedicated and committed school team who go above and beyond to offer exceptional education to all of our young learners.”
“I am thrilled Ofsted recognised and acknowledged the amazing care and nurture that is part of our everyday life at East Brent. Together with the support of our local partners and Wessex Learning Trust we deliver an education that empowers young learners to be respectful and polite citizens, whilst also set high expectations of personal outcomes and academic achievement.”
“Children at our school are considered the ‘pearls’ in our community and as such we are incredibly proud of the quality of our teaching delivered and the happy and inspiring environment we create.”
Inspectors visiting the school noted particular strengths within its curriculum and high expectations of behaviour and attitudes.
The Ofsted report acknowledged: “Pupils receive a high level of care at this small and welcoming school. They strive to live up to the school’s core values, including enthusiasm, aspiration, respect and service.”
“Pupils are happy and feel safe. They form warm, respectful relationships with staff, who know them and look after their well-being. Furthermore, the school has high expectations for behaviour and attendance. Pupils focus well on their learning and take pride in their work.”
“They learn and play with their peers with consideration for each other’s feelings Leaders have an exact understanding of the school’s strengths and a precise focus on areas for further development.”
For further information and a link to the full report, please see https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/143331
The school has spaces in all year groups including Pre-School from age 2 and if anyone would like to book a visit or enquire please call 01278 760490. For further information and to find our more about the school and preschool, visit: www.eastbrentcofeacademy.co.uk