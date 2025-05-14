Burnham-On-Sea Pavilion featured in new national ranking of top seaside piers by The Telegraph

Burnham-On-Sea’s pier has been featured in a new national ranking by The Telegraph, which rated 60 of Britain’s coastal piers to determine the country’s very best.

The list, which crowned Southend Pier as the UK’s top seaside structure, was based on a points system that assessed each pier across a range of factors – not just charm or popularity, but hard data too.

Metrics included length, age, amusements, food outlets, nearby historic hotels, and accolades such as the National Piers Society’s “Pier of the Year” award, with 30 points granted for each win.

Burnham-On-Sea’s Pavilion has been ranked 53rd best in the country with a score of 140 points. See The Telegraph ranking below.

The pier is the shortest in the UK and was the first concrete structure of its type in Europe. It was built just before the First World War but had a large amount of repair work done during the summer of 2020.

Granite chippings from Penryn Colliery in Cornwall, which were used in the pier’s original construction, are still used today for routine maintenance.

Intentions to lengthen the pier did not materialize and, consequently, the pier remained the shortest in Britain, consisting of little more than a pavilion on piles. The pavilion was constructed between 1911 and 1914 and incorporates many design features associated with Brunel (1806-1859) sharing similarities with Bristol Temple Mead and Bath Spa railway stations.

Harry Parkin took over the derelict pavilion in 1968. Many years of effort have since been spent on renovation, trying to maintain its traditional concept. An application for Lottery funding was made in 1996 for further work on the roof and substructure.

It went on sale in 2016 and in December 2017, we reported that J Holland and Sons, a nationwide entertainment and gaming company, had bought the seafront landmark from the Parkin family, who had owned it for 49 years.

In August 2021, we reported here that a fire the Pavilion had caused significant damage, prompting a clean-up and repair.

