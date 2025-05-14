7.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu May 15, 2025
Highbridge school unveils Buddy Benches for pupils who want support or friendship
News

Highbridge school unveils Buddy Benches for pupils who want support or friendship

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Highbridge school has introduced new ‘Buddy Benches’ for children to sit on when they want support and friendship.

They have been unveiled at Churchfield Primary School as part of an initiative being rolled out across Somerset.

Several of the Churchfield children have been trained to become mental health and wellbeing champions.

They held a fundraising cake sale to raise money for the new benches which have now arrived and been painted in bright colours, as pictured here.

One pupil, Emily, says: “The Buddy Benches are for children to sit on when they want support and friendship. They are a really good idea, we all need friends.”

A spokesperson from Churchfield School told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The children have received training from Young Somerset which enables them to train their peers on how to support their mental health and wellbeing.”

”This is an initiative that is being rolled out across Somerset. The children decided to take it one step further by introducing the ‘Buddy Benches’ to help those who can’t use their words to seek support.”

