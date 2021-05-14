Tony Meyrick

Burnham-On-Sea optician Tony Meyrick has handed the reins of Meyrick Opticians to new owners after more than three decades of business.

The optician has been a familiar face in Burnham High Street for 31 years.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “In 1990 I joined the then-owner Danny Martin, who many will remember, and I worked with him until 1998 when he retired and I bought the practice from him.”

“These last 23 years have flown by, but Burnham has been an amazing place to work in, and over the years it has been a privilege to get to know so many of my patients on a regular basis.”

“It is so rewarding that they have chosen to return year after year. I and my long-suffering staff must have been doing something right!”

He adds: “I am so glad that the business will continue under the new regime and hope they will continue to provide the same conscientious care that I tried to achieve in my time in practice.”

“I am not retiring as such, and will still be doing locum work, so I may still be appearing from time to time.”

The new owners are Armstrong and North, who also have practices in Bridgwater and Weston.

 

 
