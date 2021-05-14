A local poll of all electors on two proposals for the future of local government in Somerset – One Somerset and Stronger Somerset – is going ahead this month.

The poll, which will be independently run and verified by Civica Electoral Services, will take place from 18th May to 4th June.

Every elector will be issued with a ballot paper and invited to vote by post, with an online option.

The local poll was agreed by each of the four Somerset District Councils at a recent meeting.

The report considered at the meetings said holding a poll would “give residents a voice in the debate and help the Secretary of State in understanding and determining the level of support amongst residents for each of the options.”

The District Councils approached Somerset County Council to take part in the poll, but Somerset County Council has informed the District Council Leaders that it will not be participating in or endorsing the poll.

The District Council Leaders have written to the Secretary of State to inform him of the poll and its dates and ask that the result of the poll be properly considered as part of the decision-making process in Parliament on the future of local government in Somerset.

The two options are:

Somerset County Council’s proposal – called One Somerset – would see the four district councils and the county council replaced with a single new unitary authority. So, replacing five existing councils with one new organisation. More here.

A proposal by the district councils – called Stronger Somerset – would replace Somerset’s existing five councils with two new unitary authorities in the east and west of the county . So, replacing five existing councils with two new organisations. More here.