A fly-past of three aircraft took place in the Highbridge area to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion on Saturday (15th May).

The three planes in close formation were flown by veteran RAF pilots in salute to the Royal British Legion.

A spokesman says: “They departed Middlezoy aerodrome at 9am, routing towards the M5 in the vicinity of Highbridge, and then over Mark Causeway towards the village church.”

“They then routed via Wedmore, Cheddar and Axbridge before returning to Middlezoy Aerodrome at around 9.35am.”

The formation will be led by Sqn Ldr Dave Linney AFC RAF Retd.(ex Harrier pilot). the wingmen will be Flt Lt Rick Lea RAF Retd (ex Lightning pilot), and Flt Lt Mike Laundy cfs RAF Retd. (ex V bomber pilot).

Pictured: The planes flying over Highbridge today (Photos Nick Whetstone)