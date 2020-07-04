Town councillors will be heading into Burnham-On-Sea’s centre this week to seek people’s views on the temporary pedestrianisation of the High Street.

It comes after a meeting of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Town Improvements Committee last week when councillors extended the pedestrianisation scheme until July 15th and agreed to seek the opinions of businesses and shoppers.

They want to get feedback on the street safety measures put in place, including the one-way road changes, that are in place to help people maintain social distancing in the town centre.

Town councillors will be in Burnham High Street speaking with people and gathering feedback on the scheme ahead of a meeting later in July when they will consider how long the plans will remain in place.

If you are unable to speak with a councillor, you can download a short questionnaire at www.burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk

Pictured: The Burnham-On-Sea pedestrianisation scheme on Saturday afternoon