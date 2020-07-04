Many pubs, clubs and holiday parks in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean were busy on Saturday (July 4th) when they re-opened as the Government’s lockdown eased.

There were early morning queues of visitors outside several local holiday parks as they re-opened, but the wet weather meant there was no mass influx.

Pictured below were the scenes outside Northam Farm Holiday Park in Brean, where owner David Scott told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had over 70 vehicles queued up waiting to come in at 7am when we opened. It was a busy day – it’s wonderful to see some of our customers back at the delayed start of the season.”

Local pubs also opened for the first time, with social distancing and other extra safety measures in place, such as PPE and hand sanitisers.

Shaun McCann at the Victoria Hotel told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s great to be open again after so long. The pub has a different atmosphere now because we’re only able to have 40 customers inside at a time, instead of the usual 120, to comply with social distancing, but it’s great to be back. Our outside seating is available too.”

Customer Roy Hamberlain said: “It’s wonderful to have ‘our local’ open again – a fantastic day after so many months away.”

Burnham’s Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street also had a busy re-opening day. Manager Paul Hale said: “Customers took the new safety guidelines and our new way of placing orders really well. They told us that we have set out the club really well and that it feels safe, which is great.”

One customer, Bev Milner Simonds, said: “It’s brilliant to see the Ritz open again. It’s a valuable asset for the town and it’s great to have had such a warm welcome in a safe, well thought-out environment.”



