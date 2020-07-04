Burnham-On-Sea barber shops and hairdressers experienced a busy day of trade on Saturday (July 4th) on their first day open after nearly three months.

The Government’s lockdown easing meant hundreds of people were able to have eagerly-awaited hair appointments.

The barber shops have implemented a range of changes to abide by government guidelines, including PPE for staff, social distancing and extra hand sanitizers.

These were some of the busy scenes at Prim N Proper, Unique, No.1 Regent Street, Victoria Street Barbers and Lowe’s Barbers.

Mike Lowe, who runs Lowe’s Barbers in the High Street said: “It all went really smoothly on a very busy for us as we re-opened after three months away. Customers were very understanding about the extra safety guidelines and appreciated that we’ve adjusted to appointments instead of walk-ins. We have also moved into new larger premises this week, which has been welcomed.”

Sophie Walford at Unique salon said:”As well as a complete transformation of our premises, Unique have worked very hard ensuring that it’s a safe environment in the current situation, erecting screens between the stations and introducing a sanitising station to name a few of the many safety measures in place.”

‘Super Saturday’ saw a range of establishments re-open for the first time since mid-March including barber shops, restaurants, pubs and bars.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page