Burnham-On-Sea barber shops and hairdressers experienced a busy day of trade on Saturday (July 4th) on their first day open after nearly three months.

The Government’s lockdown easing meant hundreds of people were able to have eagerly-awaited hair appointments.

The barber shops have implemented a range of changes to abide by government guidelines, including PPE for staff, social distancing and extra hand sanitizers.

These were some of the busy scenes at Prim N Proper, Unique, No.1 Regent Street, Victoria Street Barbers and Lowe’s Barbers.

Mike Lowe, who runs Lowe’s Barbers in the High Street said: “It all went really smoothly on a very busy for us as we re-opened after three months away. Customers were very understanding about the extra safety guidelines and appreciated that we’ve adjusted to appointments instead of walk-ins. We have also moved into new larger premises this week, which has been welcomed.”

Sophie Walford at Unique salon said:”As well as a complete transformation of our premises, Unique have worked very hard ensuring that it’s a safe environment in the current situation, erecting screens between the stations and introducing a sanitising station to name a few of the many safety measures in place.”

‘Super Saturday’ saw a range of establishments re-open for the first time since mid-March including barber shops, restaurants, pubs and bars.