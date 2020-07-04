A Burnham-On-Sea woman has spoken out against a group of young people who she says damaged her minibus on Saturday evening (July 4th).

Mel Love says the vehicle’s windows were smashed and other damage was caused to it at the entrance to the BASC ground, as pictured here.

She says: “I’m absolutely devastated, the BASC ground needed a van to block their gates to stop the travellers getting in again so we offered our minibus as we have a long standing relationship with the club and wanted to help.”

“We got called down on Saturday as the van had been vandalised with broken windows, windscreen wipers ripped off and the wing mirror.”

Mel adds: “That’s our life! We were supposed to be taking the kids out for days next week with our mates. The kids were so looking forward to getting out but now we can’t.”

“The sickening thing is the culprits were a group of 25 local kids who were drinking and smashed loads of glass at the seating area and terrorised the campers.”

“The most sickening thing is that these kids are local, I have a list of names.”

She adds: “When we found the large group and confronted them the abuse and arrogance was disgusting. All under age, all drunk, thinking they were funny.”

“I’m totally heartbroken, especially for our kids.”

She has reported the incident to the Police and has asked anyone with details about what happened to get in touch.