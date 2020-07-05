High winds created stormy sea conditions at high tide in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday evening (July 5th).

As shown in our video footage, strong onshore winds gusting to 50mph whipped up large waves.

Windsurfers relished the conditions as they were propelled across the choppy water near Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse.

The winds will be calmer today (Monday), says the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast.

The Met Office predicts that it will be cloudy and breezy but staying dry through the morning. Through the afternoon the wind will ease with gaps in the cloud giving good spells of sunshine. The maximum temperature will be 18°C.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is a cloudy few days but it will feel warm in any sunny spells. It will stay largely dry for many with light winds although there will be a chance of outbreaks of rain.