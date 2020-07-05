The Burnham Area Youth Centre is set to re-open to the public this coming weekend.

The popular BAY Centre in Burnham’s Cassis Close has remained closed to the public since the national lockdown started in March.

However, the trustees have been meeting regularly online to ensure the centre’s long-term viability can be secured and, consequently, the centre’s re-opening date has been set as Saturday 11th July.

“Much work has been carried out behind the scenes to decide appropriate risk assessments, and all the regular groups have been circulated with the necessary documentation,” says Chairman Mike Lang.

“Alcohol gel dispensers and sanitiser kits have been installed to assist the safe access and use.”

He adds: “Groups will only be admitted back after they have provided a comprehensive risk assessment, and work is in hand to provide appropriate social distancing reminder signs within the building.”

“The committee also realise that some groups will have difficulty in establishing safe-distancing, therefore the booking calendar will reserve those groups’ attendance dates but with the proviso that those dates can be let out on an ad hoc basis.”

To ensure the safe use of the centre, any lettings will only be approved after the completion and review of a dedicated risk assessment. Booking requests can be made at www.bayc.uk using the online booking form.

Mike adds: “We would also like to acknowledge financial assistance from Burnham Rotary Club, in the form of a £250 donation, which assisted our re-opening expenses, for which we extend our grateful thanks. We now look to the future, and the continued role of the BAY Centre in the established area of social inclusion.”