Burnham-On-Sea Hockey Club has unveiled a new kit thanks to the support of a new local sponsor this week.

The club’s Debi Hart says: “We are pleased to announce our new sponsors are Western Fuel from Highbridge and a big thank you goes to them for their suppprt.”

Western Fuel’s Tim Johnson adds: “Western Fuel are proud to support local sports teams and as a family run business based in Highbridge, we are more than happy to support Burnham-On-Sea Hockey Club by sponsoring their new 2023 kit.”

The club’s first home match of the season saw them win 8-1 against Weymouth with four goals from Kerry Harvey.

Burnham-On-Sea Hockey Club recently invited newcomers to join them. Anyone wishing to join the club should contact Debi on 07805 388118. Training is on Mondays from 6.30pm and is free for the first few sessions.