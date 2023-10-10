A plastic bottle produced more than 50 years ago has been found washed up on Brean beach this month.

Brean beach warden Graham Brown was surprised to find the bottle on the tideline last Friday, which appears to have withstood the test of time.

“The bottle has heavily faded ink but is otherwise perfectly intact – the writing on it says it is a Dual-branded floor cleaner with a price of 4d,” Graham told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“That means it is pre-Decimalisation in 1971, but it is not known how long it has been in the sea.”

He added: “I was doing a clean of the tideline and in among the litter I was surprised to find this bottle. It’s sad to see how much plastic litter gets washed up and this example shows how long the plastic takes to break down.”

The discovery comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported in March 2019 that a 60 year-old plastic bottle had washed up. And in October 2018 we also reported that a 47 year-old plastic washing-up bottle washed up on Brean beach.

Regular beach cleans are held in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow to remove plastic rubbish washed up along the tidelines.