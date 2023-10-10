A new pedestrian crossing could soon be introduced on a busy road in Burnham-On-Sea in an effort to improve safety.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Planning Committee has this month considered a request for a new crossing in Marine Drive to make it safer for pedestrians reaching Apex Park.

In a letter to the council, a nearby resident says: “Marine Drive has become an incredibly dangerous road to cross, in particular near Apex Park itself. The cars are driving fast and if you have a mobility buggy or are not quick at walking it’s a very difficult road to cross safely.”

“It feels the more it is used, the more risk there is of an accident taking. There are a lot of older people who have buggies and who walk using the Apex and also young children. Could I ask that this is something that is explored regarding a road crossing near the Apex?”

Councillors debated the matter and agreed that there is a need for safety improvements.

The Planning Committee has recommended to the Town Council that it should support a new crossing.

The matter will be further discussed at the next full council meeting ahead of Somerset Council’s highways department being asked for its input.

 
