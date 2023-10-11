A family-friendly stage show is coming to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this month which aims to introduce young children to theatre.

The show, which is aimed at ages 4+, is being performed by drama group Tutti Frutti and is called ‘The Lightbulb Princess’.

It will be held at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 28th October 2023 at 11am and 2pm.

The show promises to be “a lively and interactive performance that’s certain to get their imaginations running wild!”

A spokesman adds: “Featuring catchy original songs and electrifying storytelling, the 60-minute show will light up children’s imaginations and inspire them to learn more about the world around them.”

“When this family decorate for Christmas, they get a lot more sparkles than they expected. Kai’s sister Ray is determined that Mum is going to get a perfect Christmas.”

“Even though it’s way too early, she’s got Kai and Ali hunting everywhere for the decorations. But when they find Filomina, the sparkly fairy who normally lives on top of the tree, an unexpected adventure begins. They’re going to need your help!”

“Join Kai and her family as they grapple with Filomina’s greedy demands and discover there’s a lot more to Christmas than just the presents.”

Presented by award-winning One Tenth Human and Tutti Frutti, The Lightbulb Princess is a delightful new show full of sparkle and song, for everyone aged 4 and up. Researched with children and scientists in Morecambe Bay and Northumberland.”

Tickets, costing £12, can be ordered online here.