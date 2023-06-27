A Burnham-On-Sea youth football team is celebrating after receiving new kit thanks to the support of a holiday park in the town.

Royale Resorts, which owns Burnham’s Lakeside Holiday Park, has awarded funding to Burnbridge Wanderers for its Under 14s girls team.

The team thanked Rachel McDonnell, manager at the park, during a visit on Tuesday (June 27th), as pictured here.

She explained that the Burnbridge Wanderers team had won the funding as part of a national competition run by Royale Resorts.

“We are delighted to be supporting the team with their new kits and to be encouraging local women’s football after the excitement of the Euro finals last year,” she added.